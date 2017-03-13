Author who penned dating profile for husband has died
Encouraging your partner to seek love after you die can be a difficult subject to broach, but a recent New York Times column was also a reminder of just how heartwarming it can be. Author Amy Krouse Rosenthal, who died Monday from ovarian cancer, recently penned a dating profile for her husband of 26 years, Jason Rosenthal.
