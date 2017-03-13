Author who penned dating profile for ...

Author who penned dating profile for husband has died

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

Encouraging your partner to seek love after you die can be a difficult subject to broach, but a recent New York Times column was also a reminder of just how heartwarming it can be. Author Amy Krouse Rosenthal, who died Monday from ovarian cancer, recently penned a dating profile for her husband of 26 years, Jason Rosenthal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested for string of violent robberies 10 hr chugs are still pos 10
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) 12 hr Elvis 10
News 60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi... 20 hr Commissoner BareBum 21
News New school for flooded-out First Nation 2 years... 20 hr EARLY RELEASE for... 6
News Abortion pill available at HSC in Winnipeg - bu... 21 hr WHITE GIRLS SWALLOW 4
News Liberals nearing decision on how to spend $800M... 21 hr LOCK HYDRO CEO UP 1
News Regional Viewpoint -- Migrant dreams can be nig... Sun JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Egypt
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,843 • Total comments across all topics: 279,536,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC