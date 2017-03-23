Amputation scare: Man contracts sever...

Amputation scare: Man contracts severe foot infection in Mexico

There are 1 comment on the CTV story from 24 min ago, titled Amputation scare: Man contracts severe foot infection in Mexico. In it, CTV reports that:

A Manitoba man's dream vacation to Mexico turned into a nightmare, after he returned to Canada with an infection so bad that he nearly lost his foot. Darren Thomas says that he was showering on the fourth day of his trip to Playa del Carmen when he noticed a discoloration on the bottom of his right foot.

Bad Hombre North

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 6 hrs ago
Barefoot in Mehico !
Manitoba

