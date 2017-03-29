Almost half of Canadians want illegal border crossers deported
Nearly half of Canadians want to deport people who are illegally crossing into Canada from the United States, and a similar number disapprove of how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is handling the influx, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday. A significant minority, four out of 10 respondents, said the border crossers could make Canada "less safe," underlining the potential political risk for Trudeau's Liberal government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|23 min
|Jason Kenney Lives
|3
|Manitoba tables bill to freeze public sector wages
|29 min
|Dominique Mohamme...
|1
|Truck rams police cars parked outside Winnipeg ... (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|HYDRO DEBT ENORMOUS
|4
|29 asylum-seekers cross border into Manitoba ov...
|1 hr
|WinnipegZoom Alum...
|1
|Officials can't say how many asylum seekers ent...
|2 hr
|Serenity in Selkirk
|2
|Advocates concerned about unaccompanied minors ...
|2 hr
|Oklahoma City Bom...
|3
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|20 hr
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC