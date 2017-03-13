Alberta introduces legislation to ban donating blood, plasma for profit
The changes are included in the Voluntary Blood Donations Act, introduced Monday in the legislature by Health Minister Sarah Hoffman. "Donating blood should not be viewed as a business venture, but as a public resource saving lives every day," said Hoffman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested for string of violent robberies
|14 hr
|chugs are still pos
|10
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|16 hr
|Elvis
|10
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|Mon
|Commissoner BareBum
|21
|New school for flooded-out First Nation 2 years...
|Mon
|EARLY RELEASE for...
|6
|Abortion pill available at HSC in Winnipeg - bu...
|Mon
|WHITE GIRLS SWALLOW
|4
|Liberals nearing decision on how to spend $800M...
|Mon
|LOCK HYDRO CEO UP
|1
|Regional Viewpoint -- Migrant dreams can be nig...
|Sun
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC