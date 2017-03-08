A truck driver's best friend?
There are 1 comment on the Truck News story from 17 hrs ago, titled A truck driver's best friend?. In it, Truck News reports that:
There's a fine line between safety and making reasonable accommodations for employees; a lesson Lucinda Brummitt experienced first-hand when she was let go by a Manitoba trucking company for allowing her service dog to travel with her in-cab while on the road. Landing a driver position in September 2015, Brummitt was fired shortly after by Jade Transport for having her service dog, Mr. Big, ride with her in the truck.
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 1 hr ago
Sa Chien est Morte !
