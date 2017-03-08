A truck driver's best friend?

There's a fine line between safety and making reasonable accommodations for employees; a lesson Lucinda Brummitt experienced first-hand when she was let go by a Manitoba trucking company for allowing her service dog to travel with her in-cab while on the road. Landing a driver position in September 2015, Brummitt was fired shortly after by Jade Transport for having her service dog, Mr. Big, ride with her in the truck.

Madam Dene U of M

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 1 hr ago
Sa Chien est Morte !
Manitoba

