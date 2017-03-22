7 Ages takes on 'Fiddler on the Roof'
James Comrie will play the role of Tevye Lazar during 7 Ages Productions presentation of the musical "Fiddler on the Roof," which will run April 6 to 8. Next month, 7 Ages Productions will present the classic Broadway musical "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium. After two years on the waiting list, George Buri was excited to learn 7 Ages had finally been given permission to do the show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winnipeg city council approves True North Squar...
|6 hr
|Mayor Lansky Bowman
|1
|Military begins tearing down houses near Kapyon...
|6 hr
|WAB KINEW - PREMIER
|1
|Multiple suspects taken into custody after robb...
|7 hr
|HYDRO VP of Deleting
|9
|29 asylum-seekers cross border into Manitoba ov...
|Wed
|Emerson Lake and ...
|4
|The 30 best burgers you can order in Canada
|Wed
|SALISBURY HOUSE WPG
|1
|Record Number Of Illegals Cross From U.S. To Ca...
|Wed
|Red Bull Gives Wings
|2
|Warroad CBP officers interdict internal narcoti...
|Wed
|Sallys Field - Ai...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC