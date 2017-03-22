7 Ages takes on 'Fiddler on the Roof'

James Comrie will play the role of Tevye Lazar during 7 Ages Productions presentation of the musical "Fiddler on the Roof," which will run April 6 to 8. Next month, 7 Ages Productions will present the classic Broadway musical "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium. After two years on the waiting list, George Buri was excited to learn 7 Ages had finally been given permission to do the show.

