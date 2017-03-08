6 people survive 60 hours stranded in Manitoba blizzard with candles, M&M's
Scented candles, M&M's and a few cans of pop are what helped six people survive more than 60 hours in a blizzard on a northern Manitoba highway earlier this week. Marie Colomb, 63, and her two sons were travelling on Highway 391 Monday night from Thompson, Man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First
|9 hr
|Alex
|1
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|14 hr
|chugs are still pos
|9
|Adriana Zhang
|Wed
|Gourd Steaves - WPG
|1
|Spending $1M lets you 'live like a king' in Win...
|Wed
|NOT so SAGE CREEK
|1
|Study says no firm estimate on costs to raise a...
|Wed
|PILASTER - TAX th...
|1
|Conversations on Islam: Talks at University of ...
|Wed
|Faith Michigan
|2
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|Mar 6
|kopl
|13
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC