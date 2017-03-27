$6.6M announced to fund 43 transit projects across Manitoba
Manitoba MP Jim Carr was in Winnipeg to announce Ottawa is footing half the bill for a $6.6 million transit investment in the province. Smaller towns and cities across Manitoba are set to benefit from additional transit dollars to purchase buses and handi-transit vans, along with building bus shelters.
