29 asylum-seekers cross border into Manitoba over the weekend
A road sign is seen near Emerson, Man., on Feb. 9, 2017. Another 29 asylum-seekers walked into Manitoba from the United States over the weekend, the largest group to have crossed the border at Emerson so far this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials can't say how many asylum seekers ent...
|5 hr
|Pip
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Truck rams police cars parked outside Winnipeg ... (Jul '15)
|Sun
|Hhh
|2
|Dead infants found in Canadian storage locker, ... (Oct '14)
|Sun
|Hhh
|9
|Fire at Winnipeg tax centre (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Dan b
|4
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Sun
|No Joking Here
|22
|Asylum seeker denied entry after taking legal r...
|Mar 18
|Aunt Osama Bin Laden
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC