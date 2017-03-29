29 asylum-seekers cross border into M...

29 asylum-seekers cross border into Manitoba over the weekend

A road sign is seen near Emerson, Man., on Feb. 9, 2017. Another 29 asylum-seekers walked into Manitoba from the United States over the weekend, the largest group to have crossed the border at Emerson so far this year.

Manitoba

