1955 GMC truck totaled in 2015 Manitoba crash, now on display at World of Wheels auto show

The bright green colours of Jean Marc Lacasse's 1955 GMC shine bright under the lights of the World of Wheels Winnipeg auto show, but just over a year ago, the same vehicle was left in pieces at the scene of a near tragedy. Enjoying the drive home in the GMC truck from an auto show in Winnipeg Beach, Lacasse and his partner Heather Harding were struck by another vehicle, running a stop sign in 2015.

