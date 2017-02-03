Winnipegger who helped feed the city's needy for decades set to retire
Northcott is actively involved with various community organizations and is also a founder of the Canadian Association of Food Banks and the Manitoba Association of Food Banks. The Order of Manitoba and Order of Canada recipient took time during his tenure to make what would be an unsuccessful bid for the federal seat in Winnipeg Centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
|Manitoba teen who planned to fight for ISIS ove...
|18 hr
|OLIGARCHs RULE
|3
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Sargent Renfrew D...
|14
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|Thu
|You Are Fired
|18
|Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger seekin...
|Feb 1
|Stop Statism
|3
|Canada's response to a mosque massacre
|Feb 1
|Jock Parisol - Bl...
|2
|'We're in a fragile situation': Manitoba commun...
|Jan 31
|Brian in Costa Rica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC