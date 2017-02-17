Winnipeg police search for 16 and 19-year-old wanted for second degree murder
Police are searching for Justin Harper, 16, and Joshua Leclerc, 19, in connection to a stabbing murder. A 14-year-old has already been arrested and faces a second degree murder charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|30 min
|chugs are still pos
|29
|Are shields the answer? Fatal stabbing has bus ...
|34 min
|chugs are still pos
|2
|First Nation chief calls for charges against la...
|15 hr
|Serenity
|7
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|16 hr
|Cops are Great
|23
|Popular dim sum spot closed after mouse infesta...
|Fri
|Conservative Cock...
|4
|Save the date: Steinbach Pride posts invite for...
|Feb 15
|Black Lives Matter
|1
|HYDRO - RACISTS POSTS ALLOWED in MANITOBA TOPIX !
|Feb 15
|HydroDebt 50Billi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC