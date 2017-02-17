Winnipeg police search for 16 and 19-...

Winnipeg police search for 16 and 19-year-old wanted for second degree murder

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Police are searching for Justin Harper, 16, and Joshua Leclerc, 19, in connection to a stabbing murder. A 14-year-old has already been arrested and faces a second degree murder charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '... 30 min chugs are still pos 29
News Are shields the answer? Fatal stabbing has bus ... 34 min chugs are still pos 2
News First Nation chief calls for charges against la... 15 hr Serenity 7
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) 16 hr Cops are Great 23
News Popular dim sum spot closed after mouse infesta... Fri Conservative Cock... 4
News Save the date: Steinbach Pride posts invite for... Feb 15 Black Lives Matter 1
HYDRO - RACISTS POSTS ALLOWED in MANITOBA TOPIX ! Feb 15 HydroDebt 50Billi... 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Hurricane
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,467 • Total comments across all topics: 278,967,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC