Winnipeg police respond to 'serious incident' on Toronto Street
Winnipeg police are warning people to stay away from the 500 block of Toronto Street as they respond to a serious incident. Officers are directing vehicles away from the West End neighbourhood and police cruisers have blocked Toronto Street between Ellice Avenue and Sargent Avenue.
