There are 3 comments on the GlobalNews story from Yesterday, titled Winnipeg police renew call for help in Marilyn Rose Munroe homicide investigation. In it, GlobalNews reports that:

One year after finding the body of Marilyn Rose Munroe in a North End home, police are asking for any clues to help solve the homicide. Munroe, 41, was last seen alive on Feb. 12, 2016, in the area of Selkirk Avenue and Andrews Street.

The Beetles Crawl

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Yesterday
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aCGvZgDvtkU

.
HELP ME if You CAN !
Pip

Canada

#2 22 hrs ago
The Beetles Crawl wrote:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v =aCGvZgDvtkUXX
.
HELP ME if You CAN !
I fully expected you to joke about a serious matter like this, David.
Pip

Winnipeg, Canada

#3 8 hrs ago
Pip wrote:
<quoted text>
I fully expected you to joke about a serious matter like this, David.
I have NO COMMENT on The Topic EVER !
