Westman MPs speak out on Que. shootin...

Westman MPs speak out on Que. shooting, travel ban

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Despite maintaining a frequent presence on social media, the Brandon area's Conservative MPs have been uncommonly silent regarding Sunday's fatal shooting at a Quebec City mosque. They've also remained silent on U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order that resulted in an internationally-condemned U.S. travel bans against seven largely Muslim nations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an... Thu You Are Fired 18
News Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger seekin... Wed Stop Statism 3
News Canada's response to a mosque massacre Wed Jock Parisol - Bl... 2
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Tue Liars 2
News 'We're in a fragile situation': Manitoba commun... Jan 31 Brian in Costa Rica 1
News Personal care home staff member charged with theft (Oct '15) Jan 31 Erring Selby Inde... 14
News Winnipeg mosque won't lock house of God in wake... Jan 31 TheGhostOf DonBayomi 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,447 • Total comments across all topics: 278,509,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC