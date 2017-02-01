Westman MPs speak out on Que. shooting, travel ban
Despite maintaining a frequent presence on social media, the Brandon area's Conservative MPs have been uncommonly silent regarding Sunday's fatal shooting at a Quebec City mosque. They've also remained silent on U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order that resulted in an internationally-condemned U.S. travel bans against seven largely Muslim nations.
