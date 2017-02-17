Westman MPs say they won't support mo...

Westman MPs say they won't support motion on Islamophobia

11 hrs ago

In the murky world of partisan politics, one's actual intentions can become clear as mud to the passive spectator. Such was the case with this week's discussions around M-103, Westman's members of Parliament suggested on Thursday, clarifying that they are in no way opposed to combatting discrimination against Muslims.

Manitoba

