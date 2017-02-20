Warm Weather Cancels Canada Snow Sculpture Fest
An annual snow sculpture festival in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada was cancelled because the sculptures were melting due to the unusually warm winter weather. Warm Weather Cancels Canada Snow Sculpture Fest An annual snow sculpture festival in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada was cancelled because the sculptures were melting due to the unusually warm winter weather.
