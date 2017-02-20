Warm Weather Cancels Canada Snow Scul...

Warm Weather Cancels Canada Snow Sculpture Fest

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: USA Today

An annual snow sculpture festival in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada was cancelled because the sculptures were melting due to the unusually warm winter weather. Warm Weather Cancels Canada Snow Sculpture Fest An annual snow sculpture festival in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada was cancelled because the sculptures were melting due to the unusually warm winter weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Louis Riel song uses music to teach history 8 hr chugs are still pos 1
News Prescription drugs taken by screwdriver-wieldin... 8 hr Will Bake Her 3
News Why immigration is vital for Canada's economic ... 12 hr Stop Statism 7
News Are shields the answer? Fatal stabbing has bus ... 14 hr indian schmindian 5
News NICE to roll out first articulated double buses... 19 hr TICKET-GATE SCAMS 1
News First Nation chief calls for charges against la... Sat Langevin was right 10
HYDRO EXPORTS ! - HOW MUCH did WE LOSE ? Sat EXPORTS ALWAYS LOSE 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,450 • Total comments across all topics: 279,010,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC