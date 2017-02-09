Wanted For Winnipeg Sexual Assault

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help finding a man who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in the city. On January 30, 2017, around 9:20 a.m., Leila a 14-year-old girl was walking in the area of Mandalay Drive between Leila Avenue and Jefferson Avenue when she was approached by an unknown male in a vehicle.

