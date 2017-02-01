Vivian L. Formanek
Vivian L. Formanek, , 92, of Braceville, IL, formerly of Merrifield, MN, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at Morris Hospital in Morris, IL. Born Jan. 29, 1924 in Fannystelle, Manitoba, Canada, she was the daughter of James and Josephine Toberman.
