University of Toronto Jazz Orchestra
The University of Toronto Jazz Orchestra is now in the fifth year under the leadership of Gordon Foote. The band is quickly becoming one of Canada's finest university jazz orchestras, and is the flagship group of the Jazz Studies Program at the University of Toronto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border services sets up emergency trailer in Em...
|1 hr
|Waikiki ripoff
|6
|HYDRO EXPORTS ! - HOW MUCH did WE LOSE ?
|6 hr
|Hydro VP of Finance
|2
|HYDRO FRAUD ! - HYDRO is just ANOTHER WAY to TAX !
|6 hr
|Manitoba Taxpayer...
|2
|HYDRO FRAUD ! .. the POWER SMART PROGRAM !
|6 hr
|Bobo Brennan - Re...
|2
|HYDRO FRAUD ! CONAWHOPPER DAMN Not Approved !
|6 hr
|JJ CALE - Briton
|2
|Trickle of refugees fleeing the U.S. to Canada ...
|11 hr
|Waikiki ripoff
|7
|Distraught teen tries to Taser police officer
|19 hr
|NO TRIALS for the...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC