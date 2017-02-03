U of M law students want Safe Third Country pact scrapped

Law students at the University of Manitoba are banding together with their peers across the country Saturday to end the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement. The students are holding a research-a-thon and will draft legal memos as part of a nationwide bid to end the 2004 pact, which requires asylum-seekers to apply for refugee status in the first "safe" country in which they arrive.

