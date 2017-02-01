Trudeau appointee for Manitoba Senate...

Trudeau appointee for Manitoba Senate seat turns down the job

CBC News

Winnipeg psychiatrist Harvey Chochinov was appointed by Stephen Harper's government to chair the panel that consulted on the government's legal options after the Supreme Court struck down the ban on medically assisted dying. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's pick to fill a vacant Senate seat from Manitoba has turned down the job, CBC News has learned.

Manitoba

