Trickle of refugees fleeing the U.S. to Canada could become a deluge in the spring
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participated in a town hall meeting at the University of Winnipeg Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Among those seated behind Trudeau was Yahya Samatar, red sweater, a Somali man who swam across the Red River from Minnesota to North Dakota and in cover of darkness walked across the U.S. border to Manitoba on Aug. 5, 2016, after earlier that year being detained in the U.S. and denied refugee status.
Read more at Star Tribune.
