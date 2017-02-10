Tiny Canadian border town baffled by influx of illegals crossing from Minnesota

Tiny Canadian border town baffled by ...

Emerson-Franklin is a small Canadian town of about 2,400 people on the other side of the border from Minnesota. Over the past year more than 400 asylum seekers, most of whom are reportedly Somali, have risked rough terrain and frostbite to get there.

Manitoba

