Tim McLean's mother calls it 'disturbing' Vince Li granted absolute discharge
There are 3 comments on the GlobalNews story from Yesterday, titled Tim McLean's mother calls it 'disturbing' Vince Li granted absolute discharge.
The mother of Tim McLean, the man who was beheaded and cannibalized on a Greyhound bus, is speaking out about the decision to grant an absolute discharge to the man who committed the violent crime. Carol de Delley says it's "disturbing" that Vince Li - the man found not criminally responsible for beheading McLean, 22, in 2008 - has been given complete freedom.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 10 hrs ago
She KNOW the Man was found INNOCENT by the LAW !
She KNOW the Man was CURED by His Doctors !
BUT ..
Her DUTY as a Christian Mother is to Hound this Man till He DIES !
Winnipeg, Canada
#2 6 hrs ago
That's LEGALLY disturbing folks!
Winnipeg, Canada
#3 5 hrs ago
Of Course its not.
Vince Leah is INNOCENT under the Law !
To Say Different is breaking the Law.
