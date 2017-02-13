Tim McLean's mother calls it 'disturb...

Tim McLean's mother calls it 'disturbing' Vince Li granted absolute discharge

GlobalNews reports that:

The mother of Tim McLean, the man who was beheaded and cannibalized on a Greyhound bus, is speaking out about the decision to grant an absolute discharge to the man who committed the violent crime. Carol de Delley says it's "disturbing" that Vince Li - the man found not criminally responsible for beheading McLean, 22, in 2008 - has been given complete freedom.

Serenity

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 10 hrs ago
She KNOW the Man was found INNOCENT by the LAW !
She KNOW the Man was CURED by His Doctors !
BUT ..
Her DUTY as a Christian Mother is to Hound this Man till He DIES !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Will Bake Her

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 6 hrs ago
That's LEGALLY disturbing folks!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Serenity

Winnipeg, Canada

#3 5 hrs ago
Will Bake Her wrote:
That's LEGALLY disturbing folks!
Of Course its not.
Vince Leah is INNOCENT under the Law !
To Say Different is breaking the Law.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

