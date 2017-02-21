Thunder Bay reservists among those ge...

Thunder Bay reservists among those getting winter training

To ensure that local soldiers are trained to work in austere winter conditions in support of domestic operations in Canada's Arctic, Thunder Bay Army Reservists deployed to Gimli, Man., to participate in critical non-tactical winter warfare training. Members part of 38 Canadian Brigade Group's Service Battalion, Signal Regiment and the Lake Superior Scottish Regiment based in Thunder Bay are taking part in Exercise Arctic Bison 2017 that runs till today.

Manitoba

