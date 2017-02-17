Thompson high school student diagnosed with active tuberculosis
A student at R.D. Parker Collegiate in Thompson, Man., has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis infection, according to the Northern Health Region. A spokeswoman for the health authority said in an emailed statement the student is currently the only confirmed diagnosis at the school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First Nation chief calls for charges against la...
|9 hr
|Langevin was right
|10
|HYDRO EXPORTS ! - HOW MUCH did WE LOSE ?
|13 hr
|EXPORTS ALWAYS LOSE
|1
|HYDRO DEBT AVOIDED by PILASTER !
|13 hr
|TORYs BLAME NDP
|1
|Knife pulled on woman making citizen's arrest a...
|13 hr
|CBC Gey Agenda Lu...
|1
|HYDRO - The Burntwood-Nelson Agreement - Online
|14 hr
|The FIX is IN - MB
|1
|HYDRO FRAUD ! The Burntwood-Nelson Agreement !
|14 hr
|Hydro VP of Big L...
|1
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|15 hr
|Chug Norris - Sup...
|32
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC