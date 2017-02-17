Thompson high school student diagnose...

Thompson high school student diagnosed with active tuberculosis

A student at R.D. Parker Collegiate in Thompson, Man., has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis infection, according to the Northern Health Region. A spokeswoman for the health authority said in an emailed statement the student is currently the only confirmed diagnosis at the school.

Manitoba

