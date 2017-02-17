Teen charged, 2 others sought in North End killing
A 14-year-old has been charged with murder and Winnipeg police are looking for two others - including another teen - for the killing of a man in a home in the city's North End. On Feb. 6, Canon Franklin Beardy, 28, of Winnipeg was found seriously injured in a duplex on Magnus Avenue between Powers and Andrews streets.
