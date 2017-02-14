Suspects caught following lengthy pur...

Suspects caught following lengthy pursuit

A high-speed getaway along rural roads Sunday morning culminated with a truck slamming into a ditch and fleeing occupants trudging through deep snow to escape. Shortly after 8 a.m., a Carberry RCMP member was on his way to a suspicious single-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway involving a white van, when he was informed of a stolen 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven from Virden.

Manitoba

