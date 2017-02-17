Suspect flees after vehicle pursuit ends in the ditch
A vehicle pursuit had police chase a 2002 Buick Century through Brandon at about 5:40 a.m. on Friday. As the office approached the vehicle and observed two males inside, the occupants watched the officer, driving away prior to his reaching the door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prescription drugs taken by screwdriver-wieldin...
|42 min
|indian schmindian
|2
|Are shields the answer? Fatal stabbing has bus ...
|45 min
|indian schmindian
|5
|Why immigration is vital for Canada's economic ...
|48 min
|indian schmindian
|6
|NICE to roll out first articulated double buses...
|5 hr
|TICKET-GATE SCAMS
|1
|First Nation chief calls for charges against la...
|18 hr
|Langevin was right
|10
|HYDRO EXPORTS ! - HOW MUCH did WE LOSE ?
|22 hr
|EXPORTS ALWAYS LOSE
|1
|HYDRO DEBT AVOIDED by PILASTER !
|23 hr
|TORYs BLAME NDP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC