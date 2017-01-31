Support and solidarity: How Manitobans can help Muslim refugees
Osaa Ahmed walked through a field in November 2016 to cross the border into Canada and make a refugee claim in Manitoba. Osaa Ahmed walked across a field for seven hours on a snowy November night to cross the U.S.-Canada border and make a refugee claim in Manitoba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada's response to a mosque massacre
|51 min
|DEPORT AMERICANS
|1
|Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger seekin...
|10 hr
|Cadaverously old ...
|2
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|Liars
|2
|'We're in a fragile situation': Manitoba commun...
|Tue
|Brian in Costa Rica
|1
|Personal care home staff member charged with theft (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Erring Selby Inde...
|14
|Winnipeg mosque won't lock house of God in wake...
|Tue
|TheGhostOf DonBayomi
|2
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|Tue
|The Macadamia Nut
|16
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC