Scrap safe country pact with U.S., ad...

Scrap safe country pact with U.S., advocates and professors urge Ottawa

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

The U.S. is no longer safe for refugees and reflects "the very bigotry, xenophobia and nativist fear-mongering" that a Safe Third Country Agreement was designed to counteract, states a letter to Canada's immigration minister. A longtime Winnipeg human rights and immigration advocate is joining the growing chorus of voices demanding the federal government dump its Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger seekin... 4 hr Stop Statism 3
News Canada's response to a mosque massacre 8 hr Jock Parisol - Bl... 2
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) 22 hr Liars 2
News 'We're in a fragile situation': Manitoba commun... Tue Brian in Costa Rica 1
News Personal care home staff member charged with theft (Oct '15) Tue Erring Selby Inde... 14
News Winnipeg mosque won't lock house of God in wake... Tue TheGhostOf DonBayomi 2
News On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an... Tue The Macadamia Nut 16
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,490 • Total comments across all topics: 278,464,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC