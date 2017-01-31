Scrap safe country pact with U.S., advocates and professors urge Ottawa
The U.S. is no longer safe for refugees and reflects "the very bigotry, xenophobia and nativist fear-mongering" that a Safe Third Country Agreement was designed to counteract, states a letter to Canada's immigration minister. A longtime Winnipeg human rights and immigration advocate is joining the growing chorus of voices demanding the federal government dump its Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States.
