Save the date: Steinbach Pride posts invite for 2017 parade, reminder for local politicians

Thousands of people attended the first Pride parade in Steinbach, Man., in 2016, but an organizer says some notable faces were missing. The organizers of Steinbach Pride's Second March for Equality have already posted online a "save the date" notice for the July 15 event in the city, approximately 50 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

