Sanctuary city movement grows in Canada, but could bring tension with police, immigration officials
The uncertainty surrounding U.S. immigration policies has prompted a number of Canadian cities to declare themselves sanctuaries for undocumented migrants. But as cities move to protect migrants from deportation orders, it is creating the prospect for tensions between municipal governments, law enforcement and federal immigration officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louis Riel song uses music to teach history
|11 hr
|chugs are still pos
|6
|HYDRO FRAUD ! .. GOURD STEAVES to BUY HYDRO !
|14 hr
|Brain Bowman - Mayor
|1
|HYDRO - Natives Protest Naming of Riel Station !
|14 hr
|THREE POSTS HERE
|1
|TOPIX PAGE 1 for MORE HYDRO DEBT THREADS !
|14 hr
|CHICAGO FREE POWER
|1
|HYDRO FRAUD ! The UNNECESSARY RIEL CONVERTER Re...
|14 hr
|CHICAGO FREE POWER
|2
|HYDRO ! - STOP Exporting Power to the U.S. !
|15 hr
|HydroDebt 50Billi...
|2
|Manitoba Hydro Project to strengthen reliabilit...
|15 hr
|PILASTERs PRIVATEERs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC