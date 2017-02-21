Sage takes on new role as Brandon pre...

Sage takes on new role as Brandon preps for search to fill key position

Read more: Brandon Sun

Sage will be filling the position left vacant by Scott Hildebrand, who has resigned after six years on the job. Sage has served as general manager of operations for the past nine years, and has experience in a number of other positions since he began working at the City of Brandon in 1987.

