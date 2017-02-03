Review of truck idling in other citie...

Review of truck idling in other cities concludes Tyndall Park gas bar wouldn't face restrictions

A fence separates a Tyndall Park cardlock, where 18-wheelers idle all night, and residential homes on Poplynn Drive. A Winnipeg study of anti-idling bylaws in other cities has concluded similar rules here would likely exempt a Tyndall Park truck stop that's been the source of complaints from nearby homeowners.

