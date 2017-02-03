Review of truck idling in other cities concludes Tyndall Park gas bar wouldn't face restrictions
A fence separates a Tyndall Park cardlock, where 18-wheelers idle all night, and residential homes on Poplynn Drive. A Winnipeg study of anti-idling bylaws in other cities has concluded similar rules here would likely exempt a Tyndall Park truck stop that's been the source of complaints from nearby homeowners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
|Manitoba teen who planned to fight for ISIS ove...
|11 hr
|OLIGARCHs RULE
|3
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|16 hr
|Sargent Renfrew D...
|14
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|Thu
|You Are Fired
|18
|Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger seekin...
|Feb 1
|Stop Statism
|3
|Canada's response to a mosque massacre
|Feb 1
|Jock Parisol - Bl...
|2
|'We're in a fragile situation': Manitoba commun...
|Jan 31
|Brian in Costa Rica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC