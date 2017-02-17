Retired soldier faces sex assault cha...

Retired soldier faces sex assault charge from when he was based at CFB Shilo

A retired solider is facing sex assault charge stemming from when he served at Canadian Forces Base Shilo near Brandon, Man. The Canadian Armed Forces says its National Investigation Service has charged former Warrant Officer Jason Buenacruz with sexual assault under the Criminal Code.

