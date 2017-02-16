RCMP issue warrant for mother of Manitoba toddler who could be in Alberta
Seaira Neveah Hunter, 18 months, of Selkirk, Man., is missing after her mother failed to take the child to a scheduled visitation with her father. RCMP say Rebecca Mikalosh, 36, did not take 18-month-old Seaira Neveah Hunter to a scheduled visitation with Seaira's father.
