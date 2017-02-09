Province putting cash into Westman bridges

Bridges in Westman are among the 10 municipal spans the Manitoba government is spending $1.9 million to build and repair, the province announced Wednesday. The listed projects include $455,097 to replace the Harding South Bridge in the Municipality of Wallace-Woodworth, a $221,556 replacement of Road 100W bridge in the Municipality of Clanwilliam-Erickson, replacing the Lake Audy bridge valued at $146,250 in the Municipality of Harrison Park and a repair of the Whitehead Daly Centennial Bridge in the Municipality of Whitehead, costing $127,650.

