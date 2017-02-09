Province putting cash into Westman br...

Province putting cash into Westman bridges

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Bridges in Westman are among the 10 municipal spans the Manitoba government is spending $1.9 million to build and repair, the province announced Wednesday. The listed projects include $455,097 to replace the Harding South Bridge in the Municipality of Wallace-Woodworth, a $221,556 replacement of Road 100W bridge in the Municipality of Clanwilliam-Erickson, replacing the Lake Audy bridge valued at $146,250 in the Municipality of Harrison Park and a repair of the Whitehead Daly Centennial Bridge in the Municipality of Whitehead, costing $127,650.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Original Indigenous place names collected in Ma... 6 min Melvin Straight A... 15
News 'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during... 18 hr chugs are still pos 3
News Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to Canada to... Wed JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 3
News The new underground railroad Wed JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
News Worried about Trump, asylum seekers braving the... Wed Retired Old Fooke... 2
News Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec... Wed The Winnipeg Tax ... 3
News Warning: Disturbing content closing in on a dis... Feb 7 FREE VINCE LEAH 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,033 • Total comments across all topics: 278,735,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC