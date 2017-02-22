Project Central Leads To 14 Arrests

Thousands of dollars worth of drugs are off the streets and 14 people have been arrested following a large police operation, known as "Project Central." Winnipeg Police said the operation was initiated by several units due to an increase in the buying and selling of illegal drugs in the central part of Winnipeg.

Manitoba

