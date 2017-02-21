Power disrupted near Portage la Prair...

Power disrupted near Portage la Prairie, Man., after trailer comes off truck, rolls into Hydro pole

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

One of two trailers being towed by a semi near Portage la Prairie, Man., became disconnected on Friday night. Power was briefly knocked out near Portage la Prairie, Man., Friday night when a trailer became dislodged from the semi that was towing it and hit a hydro pole near the junction of Highway 16 and the Trans-Canada Highway.

