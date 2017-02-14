Popular dim sum spot closed after mou...

Popular dim sum spot closed after mouse infestation

Provincial health inspectors have shut down Kum Koon Garden in Winnipeg after finding evidence of a mouse infestation. A popular Chinese restaurant has been ordered to close after inspectors found evidence of a mouse infestation and noted owners failed to take measures to prevent the spread of rodents, according to the province's latest list of health code violations.

Mickey Mause Batterer

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 13 hrs ago
They were just Growing Shrimp !

Happened in Winnipeg decades ago.
Baby Mice battered and Deep-Fried !
Now ..
WHO would Batter a Mouse ?

Animal Control

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 1 hr ago
Mouse battering is abuse and we will investigate fully and bring the perpetrators to court. We'll send DNA samples to Thunder Bay and you'll be convicted.
Manitoba

