There are on the CBC News story from 59 min ago, titled Popular dim sum spot closed after mouse infestation. In it, CBC News reports that:

Provincial health inspectors have shut down Kum Koon Garden in Winnipeg after finding evidence of a mouse infestation. A popular Chinese restaurant has been ordered to close after inspectors found evidence of a mouse infestation and noted owners failed to take measures to prevent the spread of rodents, according to the province's latest list of health code violations.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBC News.