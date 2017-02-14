Popular dim sum spot closed after mouse infestation
There are 2 comments on the CBC News story from 59 min ago, titled Popular dim sum spot closed after mouse infestation. In it, CBC News reports that:
Provincial health inspectors have shut down Kum Koon Garden in Winnipeg after finding evidence of a mouse infestation. A popular Chinese restaurant has been ordered to close after inspectors found evidence of a mouse infestation and noted owners failed to take measures to prevent the spread of rodents, according to the province's latest list of health code violations.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 13 hrs ago
They were just Growing Shrimp !
Happened in Winnipeg decades ago.
Baby Mice battered and Deep-Fried !
Now ..
WHO would Batter a Mouse ?
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#2 1 hr ago
Mouse battering is abuse and we will investigate fully and bring the perpetrators to court. We'll send DNA samples to Thunder Bay and you'll be convicted.
|
