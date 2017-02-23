Police renew call for help

John Munroe at a vigil in memory of his mother Marilyn Rose Munroe who was found dead inside her home on Pritchard Avenue earlier this week Marilyn Rose Munroe was found dead inside a Pritchard Avenue home on February 22, 2016 and now police are again asking for the public's help in finding her killer. Winnipeg police are renewing their call for tips from the public in a case involving a woman who was found dead in the city previous year.

