Police issue warrant for Manitoba mom believed to be travelling with baby girl
Seaira Neveah Hunter, an 18-month-old child believed to be with her mother, Rebecca Mikalosh, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Rebecca Mikalosh, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant by RCMP for the alleged abduction of a child under 14. Mikalosh is believed to be travelling with her 18-month-old daughter, Seaira Neveah Hunter.
