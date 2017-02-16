Police issue warrant for Manitoba mom believed to be travelling with baby girl

Seaira Neveah Hunter, an 18-month-old child believed to be with her mother, Rebecca Mikalosh, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Rebecca Mikalosh, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant by RCMP for the alleged abduction of a child under 14. Mikalosh is believed to be travelling with her 18-month-old daughter, Seaira Neveah Hunter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.