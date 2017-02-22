Police at scene of 'very serious' incident in North End Winnipeg
Police were called to a duplex in the 500 block of Magnus Avenue, between Powers Street and Andrews Street, around 11 p.m. Monday. Part of the street, which runs alongside William Whyte elementary school, remains blocked off early Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Original Indigenous place names collected in Ma...
|1 hr
|chugs are still pos
|6
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|Pip
|20
|Mayor faces renewed pressure to remove Browaty ...
|23 hr
|WAB KINEW AUTHOR
|1
|Maintaining Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft e...
|Sun
|Buck Tooth - Cons...
|3
|Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ...
|Sun
|Republican Zombies
|2
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
|Manitoba teen who planned to fight for ISIS ove...
|Feb 3
|OLIGARCHs RULE
|3
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC