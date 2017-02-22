Police at scene of 'very serious' inc...

Police at scene of 'very serious' incident in North End Winnipeg

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Police were called to a duplex in the 500 block of Magnus Avenue, between Powers Street and Andrews Street, around 11 p.m. Monday. Part of the street, which runs alongside William Whyte elementary school, remains blocked off early Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Original Indigenous place names collected in Ma... 1 hr chugs are still pos 6
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) 2 hr Pip 20
News Mayor faces renewed pressure to remove Browaty ... 23 hr WAB KINEW AUTHOR 1
News Maintaining Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft e... Sun Buck Tooth - Cons... 3
News Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ... Sun Republican Zombies 2
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Feb 3 PILASTERs Proskat... 3
News Manitoba teen who planned to fight for ISIS ove... Feb 3 OLIGARCHs RULE 3
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,475 • Total comments across all topics: 278,635,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC