PayPal freezes Canadian media group's account over story about Syrian family
A community newspaper's payment to enter a feel-good story about a family of Syrian refugees in an awards competition prompted PayPal to freeze the account of a national media organization as a suspicious transaction, The Canadian Press has learned. "It's quite scary about how insidious the security agenda has become," said John Hinds, CEO of News Media Canada.
