Original Indigenous place names collected in Manitoba
A new project launched in the province is trying to track down Indigenous names and re-apply them to some of Manitoba's geography. Some people might know Pekwachnamaykoskwaskwaypinwanik Lake, located south of Red Sucker Lake near the Ontario border, for its trout fishing but others might recognize it for its long Cree name.
