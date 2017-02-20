Oil Caps down Wolverines
Carter Cowlthorp of Boissevain scored 73 seconds after Kolten Kanaski did in the third period as the Virden Oil Capitals beat the visiting Waywayseecappo Wolverines 3-2 in one of five Manitoba Junior Hockey League games on Saturday. Trevor Kavanaugh tallied, as did Landyn Cochrane of Russell late in the third period for the last-place Wolverines .
