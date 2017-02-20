Oil Caps down Wolverines

Oil Caps down Wolverines

Carter Cowlthorp of Boissevain scored 73 seconds after Kolten Kanaski did in the third period as the Virden Oil Capitals beat the visiting Waywayseecappo Wolverines 3-2 in one of five Manitoba Junior Hockey League games on Saturday. Trevor Kavanaugh tallied, as did Landyn Cochrane of Russell late in the third period for the last-place Wolverines .

