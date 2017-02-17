Norm Foster Exits Mornings At CFLJ/Winnipeg Following Format Flip
EVANOV Soft AC CFLJ /WINNIPEG, MB has flipped to Rhythmic 90s Gold last FRIDAY with the new moniker HOT 100.5. And, morning man NORM FOSTER, who was recently doing afternoons before the shift to wakeups, has made an exit.
