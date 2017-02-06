No suspects in Brandon snowmobile theft: Cops
A snowmobile and trailer were stolen sometime overnight Friday from the backyard of a residence on Basswood Bay, police reported on Sunday. The trailer is described as homemade, with a black frame with four wooden side walls constructed out of two-by-six cedar, and had a Manitoba licence plate U232E.
